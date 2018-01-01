iCloud
Cyber Security
What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity
Forty-five percent of small business owners have been attacked -- without knowing.
Apple
Why the Naked Celeb Photo iCloud Hack Should Make You Nervous
How an unknown hacker reportedly broke into dozens of celebrities' iCloud accounts and snatched naked images of them, plus how you can protect your iCloud account.
Security
New iOS 8 Feature Can Help You Find a Lost iPhone, Is Also Kind of Creepy
Lost your phone? Bummer. But Apple has one more way for you to locate it.
Technology
12 Ways to Get the Most Out of Apple's iCloud
From syncing lists to using Photo Stream, here's what you should be doing on the popular online storage system.
Technology
Three Reasons Apple's iCloud Isn't Ready for Business
While the popular cloud service can be handy for personal use, it lacks some essential functionality that can be critical for entrepreneurs.
The iCloud is a virtual storage service offered by Apple that stores users’ data, such as photos, emails, documents, passwords, videos and more. Data security for iCloud became a concern in 2014 when various celebrities’ iCloud accounts were hacked into and their contents were leaked.