Ideeli
Technology
Groupon Scoops Up Fashion Flash-Sale Site Ideeli for a Cool $43 Million
The Chicago-based daily deal giant takes another step in its quest to become your go-to destination for doing or buying 'anything, anytime, anywhere.'
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.