IM
Report: Google Is Building a 'Smart' Mobile-Messaging App to Rival Facebook Messenger
The service will reportedly enable people to text each other and use chatbots to search, yes, you guessed it, Google.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.