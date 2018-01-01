Imgur
Technology
Imgur to Convert All GIFs Into MP4 Files, Ramping Up Resolution and Speed
Imgur, a leading GIF host, believes that the transition could open up new possibilities for creativity in the medium.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.