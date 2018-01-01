Impact Investing
Why I Turned Down $10 Million Even Though Our Company Was Nearly Broke
The Case Foundation and ImpactAlpha present Profiles of Impact -- Investments Driving Social Change, an effort to spotlight the growing number of entrepreneurs who have launched businesses that deliver both a financial and social return. These businesses have explicit goals to create a positive difference in the world, tackle big social challenges and strategies to measure their impact. We’re also highlighting the investors and funds that understand the importance of providing capital and rewarding scalable models that sustain growth for this new class of companies.
Profiles of Impact highlights a selection of companies, impact ventures, funds and investors that are part of the burgeoning impact investing space. Impact investing can grow substantially over the next decade as the $100 trillion global markets seek a new class of mission-driven businesses. A groundswell of entrepreneurs recognize the opportunity for business to tackle big social challenges -- resulting in the creation of companies like Warby Parker, Happy Family, Greyston Bakery, SolarCity, Living Goods, AFRIPads Ltd, d.light, Maya Mountain Cacao and Revolution Foods.
On this hub, you will read profiles on these companies and many more. We look forward to sharing their successes with the Entrepreneur community.