Internet.org

Report: Facebook Wants Its Own Drones
Drones

Report: Facebook Wants Its Own Drones

Facebook is reportedly in talks to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-flying, solar-powered drones, as it looks to bring internet access to every corner of the world.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
In Mobile Push, Facebook Buys Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup Onavo
Technology

In Mobile Push, Facebook Buys Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup Onavo

The $200 million acquisition could also help in Facebook's mission to bring the internet to the masses.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses
Technology

Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses

Google, along with several other companies, form the Alliance for an Affordable Internet.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
With New Organization, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wants Everyone on the Planet to Be Online
Technology

With New Organization, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wants Everyone on the Planet to Be Online

He has co-founded a new partnership that aims to provide internet access to the billions of people who are without it.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
