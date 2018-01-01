Internet.org
Drones
Report: Facebook Wants Its Own Drones
Facebook is reportedly in talks to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-flying, solar-powered drones, as it looks to bring internet access to every corner of the world.
Technology
In Mobile Push, Facebook Buys Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup Onavo
The $200 million acquisition could also help in Facebook's mission to bring the internet to the masses.
Technology
Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses
Google, along with several other companies, form the Alliance for an Affordable Internet.
Technology
With New Organization, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wants Everyone on the Planet to Be Online
He has co-founded a new partnership that aims to provide internet access to the billions of people who are without it.