Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tinder's Parent Company Sets IPO Terms

Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Tech 'Winter' May Be Coming. Here Is What It Means for Your Startup.

If so-called unicorns are overvalued, it may send reverberations throughout the investment community. Do these five things to be more prepared.
Alex Iskold | 5 min read
6 Reasons Smart Entrepreneurs Think Twice Before Seeking an IPO

In reality, this option is a nightmare that can bump you out of the driver seat, dilute your equity and create a business entity you can't control.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Jack Ma, China's Richest Man, Says He Was Happier When He Wasn't a Billionaire

Having droves of money comes with lots of pressure.
Lisa Eadicicco | 2 min read
This Is the Worst Performing IPO of 2015

One company's shares have plunged since it went public.
Stephen Gandel | 3 min read
Snapchat CEO Says Company Plans to IPO

When that might happen isn't so clear.
Reuters | 1 min read
Hootsuite Says It Could Go Public Sooner After Shopify's IPO Success

A raft of other promising technology compatriots could quickly join them in a revival of public capital-raising.
Reuters | 3 min read
Can Etsy Make Money and Do Good at the Same Time?

Etsy doesn't think of itself as just another e-commerce company. It says its mission is to 're-imagine commerce.
Julia Boorstin | 3 min read
Venture-Backed U.S. IPOs Hit Lowest Levels in Two Years

This, according to data from the National Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters.
Reuters | 1 min read
