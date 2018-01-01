IRS
Accountants
Your Taxes Are Done but Are You Getting Your Money's Worth From Your Accountant?
If all your accountant does is make sure you don't get audited by the IRS, it's time to find a better accountant.
More From This Topic
Stock Options
Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
Taxes
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Tax Tips
5 Tax-Reporting Tips for U.S. Entrepreneurs Doing Business Overseas
These tips take into account recent tax-reporting rules and reforms affecting U.S. entrepreneurs.
Taxes
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
Taxes
What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS
Little is less welcome than a letter from IRS but there are ways to mitigate the costs and lessen the stress.
Fraud
U.S. Judge Rules Texas Tycoon Committed Tax Fraud
Judge Barbara Houser ruled that there was 'clear and convincing evidence' Sam Wyly committed tax fraud, rejecting his arguments that he relied on professional advisers to vet the offshore system.
Technology
IRS Expects Minimal Delays to Tax Refunds After Server Crash
The glitch has blocked providers from sending the returns to government since yesterday
Finance
6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money
Don't be afraid to apply for research and development benefits if they apply to your current professional projects.
Obituaries
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship
Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
IRS
Be Ready to Pay Your Taxes Earlier or It Will Cost You More
You probably didn't hear about the changes in tax law affecting entrepreneurs because it looks like Congress didn't want you to.