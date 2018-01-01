IRS

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Stock Options

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
Taxes

4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye

The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Tom Taulli | 4 min read
5 Tax-Reporting Tips for U.S. Entrepreneurs Doing Business Overseas
Tax Tips

5 Tax-Reporting Tips for U.S. Entrepreneurs Doing Business Overseas

These tips take into account recent tax-reporting rules and reforms affecting U.S. entrepreneurs.
Joshua Ashman and Ephraim Moss | 6 min read
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
Taxes

Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties

The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
Tom Taulli | 3 min read
What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS
Taxes

What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS

Little is less welcome than a letter from IRS but there are ways to mitigate the costs and lessen the stress.
Tom Taulli | 3 min read
U.S. Judge Rules Texas Tycoon Committed Tax Fraud
Fraud

U.S. Judge Rules Texas Tycoon Committed Tax Fraud

Judge Barbara Houser ruled that there was 'clear and convincing evidence' Sam Wyly committed tax fraud, rejecting his arguments that he relied on professional advisers to vet the offshore system.
Reuters | 3 min read
IRS Expects Minimal Delays to Tax Refunds After Server Crash
Technology

IRS Expects Minimal Delays to Tax Refunds After Server Crash

The glitch has blocked providers from sending the returns to government since yesterday
Steve Dent | 1 min read
6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money
Finance

6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money

Don't be afraid to apply for research and development benefits if they apply to your current professional projects.
Chai Hoang | 4 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship
Obituaries

What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Be Ready to Pay Your Taxes Earlier or It Will Cost You More
IRS

Be Ready to Pay Your Taxes Earlier or It Will Cost You More

You probably didn't hear about the changes in tax law affecting entrepreneurs because it looks like Congress didn't want you to.
Cameron Keng | 3 min read
