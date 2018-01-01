Jet.com

Wal-Mart Completes Acquisition of Jet.com
Wal-Mart

Jet, with its ability to lower prices as customers add more items to their shopping carts, will help the world's largest retailer reach more customers, including millennials.
Reuters | 3 min read
Wal-Mart to Buy Jet.com for About $3.3 Billion
Reuters | 2 min read
Great Achievements: Tim Cook Gets Honored and an Important Drug Snags...
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
