Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's
Here Are 5 Facts You Need to Know Before Investing in Jimmy John's, Our 5th Best Franchise You Can Buy
From the cost of doing business to trends in the franchise, here are five facts to help you determine if a Jimmy John's franchise is for you.
More From This Topic
Employees
New Bill Seeks to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Low-Wage Workers
The bill aims to stop companies like Jimmy John's from forcing workers making under $15 per hour to sign contracts with non-competition clauses.
Franchises
Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015
These franchises are adding units at light speed
Franchise 500
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.
These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Managing Employees
At Jimmy John's, Sandwich Makers Have to Sign a Noncompete Agreement
Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Hackers
Another Hack: Jimmy John's Is the Latest Chain to Suffer a Data Breach
Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Franchises
5 of the Wackiest Fast-Food Lawsuits Ever
Some of these lawsuits are hard to swallow, but justice can be sweet.
Franchises
From Chipotle to Starbucks: 6 Chains That Do Mobile Apps Right
As Chipotle prepares to offer mobile payment, we take a look at six of the best mobile apps in the restaurant business.
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.