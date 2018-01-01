Job Titles
Job Titles
Stop Calling Yourself the 'CEO' and Start Telling People What You Do
Whatever your fancy job title, you are what your company does.
More From This Topic
Job Titles
What's A Job Title Really Worth?
Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
Amazon
Amazon Now Has 3 CEOs
You know Jeff Bezos. Now meet the others.
Managing Employees
Give Your Employees an Identity Worthy of Ownership
Job titles are essentially heuristics to explain one's duties. However, these titles can be reinvented and serve as profound sources of motivation.
Employee Morale
Do Unique Titles Change the Way We See Job Roles?
Singular titles can play a part in highlighting a unique corporate culture. This can help companies find the right people and vice versa.