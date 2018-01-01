John McAfee
Blockchain
John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)
"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
