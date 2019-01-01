Karuschain

'The Bitcoin Man' Joins KarusChain as Lead Investor and Adviser
Bitcoin

'The Bitcoin Man' Joins KarusChain as Lead Investor and Adviser

Herbert R. Sim's experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry will prove invaluable to the company's global ambitions, says Richard Verkley, CEO of Karuschain
Raghav Sawhney | 4 min read