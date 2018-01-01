Katie Couric

Will Katie Couric Provide More Firepower in Yahoo's Fight for Ad Dollars?
Marketing

Will Katie Couric Provide More Firepower in Yahoo's Fight for Ad Dollars?

The internet media company is investing in journalists even as its core ad revenues continue to erode.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.