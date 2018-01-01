kik

Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores
kik

Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores

'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger A...
Apps

From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger A...

Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
Pinterest Gets Chatty, Launches Its First Private-Messaging Feature
Pinterest

Pinterest Gets Chatty, Launches Its First Private-Messaging Feature

Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.