landline
Smartphones
Mobile Nation: Two-Thirds of Millennials Don't Have a Landline
A new government report shows that while four in 10 adults live in homes with only a wireless telephone, that number is much higher for younger adults.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.