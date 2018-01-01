Launchcode
Technology
Co-Founder of Square Wants to Save St. Louis, One Programmer at a Time
Jim McKelvey has launched a non-profit mission to get programmers and coders employment-ready in St. Louis.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.