Legal Marijuana

Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded

Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded

Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Peter Page | 6 min read
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B

Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B

A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Key Cannabis Legalization Wins Could Bring in Upwards of $2 Billion in New Sales

Key Cannabis Legalization Wins Could Bring in Upwards of $2 Billion in New Sales

With few exceptions, voted approved both ballot measures and candidates favorable to legal marijuana, at least for medical purposes.
5 min read
What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization

What American Tourists Need to Know About Canadian Marijuana Legalization

It's true marijuana is nationally legal in Canada but the local rules vary.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern

Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern

Marijuana's continuing status as illegal under federal law makes the job of regulating it for consumer safety much harder.
Jon Baumunk | 5 min read
Flower, Vape or Edible? Survey Offers a Glimpse of What California Cannabis Users Prefer

Flower, Vape or Edible? Survey Offers a Glimpse of What California Cannabis Users Prefer

The demographics of California cannabis users are not what many would expect.
Darren Roberts | 4 min read
AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts

AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts

We tried but we couldn't find anybody unhappy about it.
Javier Hasse | 3 min read
How the Cannabis Industry Is Redefining Supply Chain Management

How the Cannabis Industry Is Redefining Supply Chain Management

Like so much else in the legal marijuana industry, stocking a product that was utterly illegal but is abruptly legal and in huge demand is a unique challenge.
Ryan G. Smith | 4 min read
