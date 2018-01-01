Jennifer Spencer

Jennifer Spencer

Guest Writer
Serial Entrepreneur, Content Creator, Avid Learner
Jennifer Spencer is the founder of Energent Media, a digital marketing firm for the blockchain space. She is passionate about helping brands leverage content to share their stories with the world.

More From Jennifer Spencer

3 Ways Companies Are Analyzing Social Media To Make Hiring Decisions
Hiring

3 Ways Companies Are Analyzing Social Media To Make Hiring Decisions

Remember Juli Briskman giving 'the finger' to President Trump's motorcade? Companies care about that kind of employee behavior.
5 min read
The Future of Social Media Platforms and Ways in Which Businesses Can Utilize Them
Social Media Marketing

The Future of Social Media Platforms and Ways in Which Businesses Can Utilize Them

People are leaving Facebook and other giant platforms in favor of small, intimate ones. What does this mean to your small business?
7 min read
Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap
Finance

Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap

Founders generally realize the importance of systematically learning about their customers, but the cost is often a shock.
5 min read
3 Psychological Reasons Why Buyers Crave Reviews
Marketing

3 Psychological Reasons Why Buyers Crave Reviews

Consumers use reviews as a source of information and to increase their sense of social belonging.
5 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On
Project Grow

Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
5 min read
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Technology Hiring

Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers

Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
8 min read
Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think
Success

Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think

There is no easy money. Remember that.
8 min read
Failure Is a Very Real Option Unless Your Leadership Skills Can Prevent It
Leadership

Failure Is a Very Real Option Unless Your Leadership Skills Can Prevent It

Communicating a winning vision to employees whom you support in pursuit of your goals is the way forward.
6 min read
4 High-Tech Industries (and a Really Low-Tech One) That Are Booming With No End In Sight
News and Trends

4 High-Tech Industries (and a Really Low-Tech One) That Are Booming With No End In Sight

Forget app development and start thinking seriously about a food truck.
4 min read
How 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Side Hustles Into Multi-Million Dollar Startups
Pain points

How 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Side Hustles Into Multi-Million Dollar Startups

You have to work in an industry a while to identify the really big pain point there that will become your million-dollar opportunity.
5 min read
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
Education

Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore

The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
7 min read
How Millennials Can Reach Financial Freedom
Finance

How Millennials Can Reach Financial Freedom

Ever heard of this thing called passive income?
5 min read
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Technology Innovation

Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
4 min read
How to Leave the Hustle Behind and Focus on What Matters
Work-Life Balance

How to Leave the Hustle Behind and Focus on What Matters

Working hard is a virtue, but too much of anything can become toxic.
6 min read
Giving Back Is How Your Startup Changes the World
Corporate Social Responsibility

Giving Back Is How Your Startup Changes the World

A vision company with vision goes beyond 'buy-one, give-one,' to create a self-sustaining diagnostic and education program.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.