Jennifer Spencer

Hiring
3 Ways Companies Are Analyzing Social Media To Make Hiring Decisions
Remember Juli Briskman giving 'the finger' to President Trump's motorcade? Companies care about that kind of employee behavior.
Social Media Marketing
The Future of Social Media Platforms and Ways in Which Businesses Can Utilize Them
People are leaving Facebook and other giant platforms in favor of small, intimate ones. What does this mean to your small business?
Finance
Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap
Founders generally realize the importance of systematically learning about their customers, but the cost is often a shock.
Marketing
3 Psychological Reasons Why Buyers Crave Reviews
Consumers use reviews as a source of information and to increase their sense of social belonging.
Project Grow
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On
Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Technology Hiring
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Success
Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think
There is no easy money. Remember that.
Leadership
Failure Is a Very Real Option Unless Your Leadership Skills Can Prevent It
Communicating a winning vision to employees whom you support in pursuit of your goals is the way forward.
News and Trends
4 High-Tech Industries (and a Really Low-Tech One) That Are Booming With No End In Sight
Forget app development and start thinking seriously about a food truck.
Pain points
How 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Side Hustles Into Multi-Million Dollar Startups
You have to work in an industry a while to identify the really big pain point there that will become your million-dollar opportunity.
Education
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
Finance
How Millennials Can Reach Financial Freedom
Ever heard of this thing called passive income?
Technology Innovation
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Work-Life Balance
How to Leave the Hustle Behind and Focus on What Matters
Working hard is a virtue, but too much of anything can become toxic.
Corporate Social Responsibility
Giving Back Is How Your Startup Changes the World
A vision company with vision goes beyond 'buy-one, give-one,' to create a self-sustaining diagnostic and education program.