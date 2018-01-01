Lewis Howes
Confidence
Confidence Is the Willingness to Try
Mel Robbins is a bestselling author, a former criminal defense attorney, a CNN commentator, happily married for 20 years and a mom of 3 kids. She also runs a 7-figure business.
More From This Topic
Interviews
Lewis Howes' 7 Tips for Achieving Your Dreams
Taking action and choosing to push out of your comfort zone are what moves you toward where you know you want to be.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Build a 7-Figure Business and Impact Millions
Lewis Howes, best-selling author of 'The School of Greatness,' shares his biggest lessons on how to create an empire from scratch.
Entrepreneur Network
How One Lifestyle Entrepreneur Went From His Sister's Couch to the White House
Before becoming one of President Obama's top 100 entrepreneurs, Lewis Howes was just a heart-broken dreamer.
Entrepreneur Network
How Lewis Howes Turned a Football Injury Into the School of Greatness
The former professional arena football player talks about how a setback launched him into massive entrepreneurial success.