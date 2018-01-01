live video

10 Types of Live Videos You Can Make Right Now
Video

10 Types of Live Videos You Can Make Right Now

Video content is more important than ever, so learn how to take advantage.
Salma Jafri | 1 min read
10 Top Live Video Influencers to Follow
Influencers

10 Top Live Video Influencers to Follow

Video is a nascent marketing channel that, when combined with influencers, is certain to be powerful.
Cynthia Johnson | 5 min read
Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better

Instagram Live borrows concepts from Facebook and Snapchat, making smart adjustments to further engage its growing user base.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Why These Facebook Features Should Worry Digital Advertisers
Social Media Marketing

Why These Facebook Features Should Worry Digital Advertisers

Features like Live Video, Instant Articles and Canvas ads are shaking up digital marketing and might be a cause of concern for advertisers.
Marty Schneck | 6 min read
Gun Bill Debate: Should Politicians Be Streaming Sit-Ins?
Social Media

Gun Bill Debate: Should Politicians Be Streaming Sit-Ins?

Pundits pontificate (it's what they do, guys!) on the overall ramifications of politicians on Periscope and Facebook Live.
Bill Schulz | 4 min read
Facebook Signs Deals With Media Firms and Celebrities for Live Video
Facebook

Facebook Signs Deals With Media Firms and Celebrities for Live Video

The social network is working with CNN, the New York Times, Vox Media, Tastemade, Mashable and the Huffington Post.
Reuters | 1 min read
5 Steps You Should Take to Prepare for Facebook's 'All Video' Future
Facebook

5 Steps You Should Take to Prepare for Facebook's 'All Video' Future

What should your brand do when 'Wordless Wednesday' is every day? It'll be here sooner that you expect.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
