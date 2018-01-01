Looptworks
Starting a Business
How to Take a New Product from Just an Idea to a Business
Scott Hamlin, the founder of the innovative upcycling company Looptworks, shares his views on the importance of knowing who your customers will be, how you're going to distribute your product and what makes it meaningful and different.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Upcycling Becomes a Treasure Trove for Green Business Ideas
Forget recycling. Reusing materials discarded in the manufacturing process is a growing force behind a fresh new industry.