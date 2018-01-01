machinery

India, Get Ready for the Next Wave of Automation
Automation

India, Get Ready for the Next Wave of Automation

According to the survey, workplace automation, including the use of AI and robotics, is expected to double in India in the coming three years.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How Speech Recognition Technology Will Lead The Way to Better Communic...
Technology

How Speech Recognition Technology Will Lead The Way to Better Communic...

Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth
Agri tech

Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth

Sandeep Soni | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.