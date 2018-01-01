Makerbot
Layoffs
MakerBot Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff for the Second Time This Year
The layoffs at the 3-D printer company are in addition to the significant cuts made in April.
More From This Topic
Technology
V-Day for Techies: 3-D Print Your Valentine's Gift
Handmade gifts from the heart are more meaningful, but cutting edge gifts may be better conversation pieces.
Technology
Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability
In the latest update to its ubiquitous Photoshop program, available today, Adobe has added 3-D printing capabilities.
Technology
3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream
MakerBot announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will have a 3-D printer available for sale this spring for just over $1,000.