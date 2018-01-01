Makerbot

V-Day for Techies: 3-D Print Your Valentine's Gift
Technology

V-Day for Techies: 3-D Print Your Valentine's Gift

Handmade gifts from the heart are more meaningful, but cutting edge gifts may be better conversation pieces.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability
Technology

Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability

In the latest update to its ubiquitous Photoshop program, available today, Adobe has added 3-D printing capabilities.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream
Technology

3-D Printers Take a Step Toward the Mainstream

MakerBot announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will have a 3-D printer available for sale this spring for just over $1,000.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
