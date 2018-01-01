Andrew Zaleski

CES 2016
First Autonomous, Human-Sized Drone Revealed at CES
The EHang184 can carry one passenger for flights up to 23 minutes.
Management
3D Systems CEO Steps Down
The news comes as the 3-D printing company's share price has fallen 90 percent over the last year.
Layoffs
MakerBot Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff for the Second Time This Year
The layoffs at the 3-D printer company are in addition to the significant cuts made in April.
Fracking
A Startup Has Solved Fracking's Dirty Problem
Boston's Oasys Water is pioneering a revolution in the wastewater treatment industry that could turn it on its head.