Andrew Zaleski

Andrew Zaleski is a freelance journalist and special to CNBC.com.

More From Andrew Zaleski

First Autonomous, Human-Sized Drone Revealed at CES
CES 2016

The EHang184 can carry one passenger for flights up to 23 minutes.
2 min read
3D Systems CEO Steps Down
Management

The news comes as the 3-D printing company's share price has fallen 90 percent over the last year.
3 min read
MakerBot Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff for the Second Time This Year
Layoffs

The layoffs at the 3-D printer company are in addition to the significant cuts made in April.
5 min read
A Startup Has Solved Fracking's Dirty Problem
Fracking

Boston's Oasys Water is pioneering a revolution in the wastewater treatment industry that could turn it on its head.
6 min read
