Marc Andreesen

More From This Topic

Has the Disruption Metaphor Outlived Its Purpose?
Managing Change

Has the Disruption Metaphor Outlived Its Purpose?

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen tried to bring attention to the concept in 17 tweets. But perhaps entrepreneurs need a new rallying cry.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read
Marc Andreessen to Quit eBay Board
Marc Andreesen

Marc Andreessen to Quit eBay Board

After six years serving on eBay's board of directors, Silicon Valley luminary is stepping down.
Reuters | 1 min read
Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'
Investors

Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'

Famed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen crtiticized the billionaire activist investor's strategies.
Bruno J. Navarro | 3 min read
10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success
Project Grow

10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success

Nearly every entrepreneur can benefit in one way or another from watching these videos culled from Stanford's YouTube channel.
Gregory Ciotti | 13 min read
Would a 'Tweet Storm' Feature Kill Twitter?
Twitter

Would a 'Tweet Storm' Feature Kill Twitter?

Prominent venture capitalist Fred Wilson says the social network should develop a feature that easily allows users to string together longer arguments via a series of numbered tweets. But would eliminating the platform's enforced brevity kill its central appeal?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter
Conflict

Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter

The billionaire investor says Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook have both acted in their own interest at the expense of the company's shareholders.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Technology

6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Health insurance exchanges go online, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. wants a few good entrepreneurs, CreateTech conference draws an eclectic crowd in Brooklyn, Marc Andreessen sits down with the Pando Monthly. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.