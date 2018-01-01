Alp Mimaroglu

Networking
Your Network Is Your Net Worth: 5 Lessons on Building Stronger Networks
A company was sold to Oracle for $871 million precisely because its co-founder had previously built strong, shared relationships with Oracle.
Competitors
What 'Second Movers' Can Learn From Lyft And Uber
Lyft has moved in to fill the vaccum Uber's shenanigans created. Good pay is only one part of its plan. Will it become the No. 1 ride-sharing app?
Success and Failures
What Mark Cuban Learned From His 6 Biggest Failures
Forget your failures. No one cares until you succeed.
Success and Failures
How Kevin O'Leary Overcame 6 Formative Failures
Mr. Wonderful learned from each not-so-pleasant experience.
Lessons
What Richard Branson Learned From His 7 Biggest Failures
The mark of a true entrepreneur is the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
Success Strategies
How Tony Robbins Overcame His 5 Biggest Setbacks
Your past is past, your future is unwritten.
Jack Ma
How Jack Ma Overcame His 7 Biggest Failures
Ma, one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, seems proudest that he was happy with little and able to overcame much.
Entrepreneurs
5 Business Lessons From Mark Organ on Building Billion-Dollar Companies
Entrepreneurs must use their pain points to help them evolve their problem-solving skills
Netflix
5 Things Reed Hastings Does When He's Not Running Netflix
With no real hobbies to speak of, this billionaire spends his time loving animals, perfecting work-life balance and generally making the world a better place.
Lifestyle
5 Things Jeff Bezos Does Other Than Work
This billionaire entrepreneur does what he wants, when he wants, both in and out of the office.
Traits
5 Necessities for Starting Your Own Business
Success as entrepreneur is the right attitude in the right circumstances.
Work-Life Balance
5 Realistic Ways to Work Less But Get More Done
A good work ethic means more than endless grinding. It means knowing how to work more effectively -- and when not to work at all.
Lifestyle
5 Habits That Made Elon Musk an Innovator
Success leaves clues: While what he's achieved has made him seem unique, many of Musk's behaviors are entirely replicable.
Leadership Qualities
The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business
A quest to understand how leadership decided the Super Bowl led to a trove of insights on this mysterious, admired trait.
Millennials
5 Millennial Stereotypes: Fact, Fiction, or Scapegoat?
Take a hard look at the millennials around you, they just may surprise you with their abilities.