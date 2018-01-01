Alp Mimaroglu

Alp Mimaroglu

Guest Writer
Demand Generation and Marketing Technology Expert
Alp Mimaroglu is a digital marketing team leader who specializes in creating highly effective marketing engines for startups to Fortune 500 companies. He’s passionate about the intersection of digital marketing, technology and business growth. Mimaroglu has written about business and marketing for sites like Business Insider, Fortune, Convince & Convert, Content Marketing Institute, Kissmetrics and Moz. Connect with him on LinkedIn and follow him @AlpMimar.

More From Alp Mimaroglu

Your Network Is Your Net Worth: 5 Lessons on Building Stronger Networks
Networking

A company was sold to Oracle for $871 million precisely because its co-founder had previously built strong, shared relationships with Oracle.
7 min read
What 'Second Movers' Can Learn From Lyft And Uber
Competitors

Lyft has moved in to fill the vaccum Uber's shenanigans created. Good pay is only one part of its plan. Will it become the No. 1 ride-sharing app?
6 min read
What Mark Cuban Learned From His 6 Biggest Failures
Success and Failures

Forget your failures. No one cares until you succeed.
6 min read
How Kevin O'Leary Overcame 6 Formative Failures
Success and Failures

Mr. Wonderful learned from each not-so-pleasant experience.
6 min read
What Richard Branson Learned From His 7 Biggest Failures
Lessons

The mark of a true entrepreneur is the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
6 min read
How Tony Robbins Overcame His 5 Biggest Setbacks
Success Strategies

Your past is past, your future is unwritten.
7 min read
How Jack Ma Overcame His 7 Biggest Failures
Jack Ma

Ma, one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, seems proudest that he was happy with little and able to overcame much.
5 min read
5 Business Lessons From Mark Organ on Building Billion-Dollar Companies
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs must use their pain points to help them evolve their problem-solving skills
6 min read
5 Things Reed Hastings Does When He's Not Running Netflix
Netflix

With no real hobbies to speak of, this billionaire spends his time loving animals, perfecting work-life balance and generally making the world a better place.
4 min read
5 Things Jeff Bezos Does Other Than Work
Lifestyle

This billionaire entrepreneur does what he wants, when he wants, both in and out of the office.
4 min read
5 Necessities for Starting Your Own Business
Traits

Success as entrepreneur is the right attitude in the right circumstances.
6 min read
5 Realistic Ways to Work Less But Get More Done
Work-Life Balance

A good work ethic means more than endless grinding. It means knowing how to work more effectively -- and when not to work at all.
4 min read
5 Habits That Made Elon Musk an Innovator
Lifestyle

Success leaves clues: While what he's achieved has made him seem unique, many of Musk's behaviors are entirely replicable.
5 min read
The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business
Leadership Qualities

A quest to understand how leadership decided the Super Bowl led to a trove of insights on this mysterious, admired trait.
3 min read
5 Millennial Stereotypes: Fact, Fiction, or Scapegoat?
Millennials

Take a hard look at the millennials around you, they just may surprise you with their abilities.
4 min read
