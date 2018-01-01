Marketing to Seniors

This $100 Lifelike Robotic Companion Cat Is a Toy Made for Seniors
This $100 Lifelike Robotic Companion Cat Is a Toy Made for Seniors

It's the first in Hasbro's line of 'companion' pets for the elderly.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
This Franchisee is 'Right at Home' in Her Choice of a Business That Delivers Loving Care
This Franchisee is 'Right at Home' in Her Choice of a Business That Delivers Loving Care

Diane Carson battled breast cancer, then set up her business. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she's spreading the word on offering support to those in need.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
In With the Old: Mobile Marketing for Seniors
In With the Old: Mobile Marketing for Seniors

With more seniors owning mobile devices and using social media, brands need to step up their mobile-marketing game.
Gilad Bechar | 3 min read
This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens
This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens

With child-tracking capabilities and a 911 emergency feature, the Burg 31 doesn't need to be tethered to a mobile device in order to place calls or send texts.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
AARP Launches a Tablet Designed for Boomers
AARP Launches a Tablet Designed for Boomers

The $189 device comes equipped with an easy-to-use interface, larger-than-normal icons and special settings to fix common mishaps instantly.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Marketing to Seniors: Online Versus Offline
Marketing to Seniors: Online Versus Offline

Which media strategy should you use to attract leading-edge boomers and seniors? Two marketing experts suggest why one method may work better.
Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler | 5 min read
4 Marketing Hazards to Avoid
4 Marketing Hazards to Avoid

Don't let a small mistake give you big problems. Here are four missteps that can quickly sabotage your well-crafted boomer and senior marketing campaign.
Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler | 5 min read
5 Predictions for the Senior and Boomer Market
5 Predictions for the Senior and Boomer Market

Find out where businesses catering to boomers and seniors could look for opportunities.
5 min read
7 Tips for Marketing to Older Audiences
7 Tips for Marketing to Older Audiences

These seven tips can help you differentiate your boomer and senior marketing message from all the other messages flooding the marketplace.
Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler | 5 min read
