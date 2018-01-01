Marketing to Seniors
Retirement
Why Do Some People Choose to Work Past 70?
While most people consider 65 the ideal retirement age, others are reaping both financial and personal benefits from working past 70.
Toys; Games
This $100 Lifelike Robotic Companion Cat Is a Toy Made for Seniors
It's the first in Hasbro's line of 'companion' pets for the elderly.
Franchise Players
This Franchisee is 'Right at Home' in Her Choice of a Business That Delivers Loving Care
Diane Carson battled breast cancer, then set up her business. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she's spreading the word on offering support to those in need.
Mobile Marketing
In With the Old: Mobile Marketing for Seniors
With more seniors owning mobile devices and using social media, brands need to step up their mobile-marketing game.
Smartwatches
This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens
With child-tracking capabilities and a 911 emergency feature, the Burg 31 doesn't need to be tethered to a mobile device in order to place calls or send texts.
Technology
AARP Launches a Tablet Designed for Boomers
The $189 device comes equipped with an easy-to-use interface, larger-than-normal icons and special settings to fix common mishaps instantly.
Marketing
Marketing to Seniors: Online Versus Offline
Which media strategy should you use to attract leading-edge boomers and seniors? Two marketing experts suggest why one method may work better.
Marketing
4 Marketing Hazards to Avoid
Don't let a small mistake give you big problems. Here are four missteps that can quickly sabotage your well-crafted boomer and senior marketing campaign.
Growth Strategies
5 Predictions for the Senior and Boomer Market
Find out where businesses catering to boomers and seniors could look for opportunities.
Growth Strategies
7 Tips for Marketing to Older Audiences
These seven tips can help you differentiate your boomer and senior marketing message from all the other messages flooding the marketplace.