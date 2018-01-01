Mars
3 Things To Know
Mars Lander Sends First Snapshots (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
More From This Topic
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Brings His Mars Plan Before the Scientific Community
The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla really wants to go to the red planet.
SpaceX
SpaceX Pushes Back Mars Mission Timeline
The company is aiming to launch two years later.
Space Travel
What Will It Be Like to Fly in a Blue Origin Spaceship?
The engineer behind the vessels recently spoke about the future of the company.
Space Travel
Stephen Hawking Says Humans Have 1,000 Years Left on Earth
The world-renowned physicist slaps an expiration date on our planet.
Elon Musk
Are Elon Musk and NASA Fighting Over Mars?
'If Elon Musk brought the samples in the door right now I'd throw him a party out of my own money,' NASA scientist said.
Space Travel
Elon Musk Breaks Down His Plan for Mars in Reddit AMA
The SpaceX founder talked specs and science fiction.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Outlines Plans to Put Humans on Mars
Though he said he envisions humans living in a large colony on Mars, he added that the key will be getting the cost down low enough to attract willing volunteers.
Far Out Tech
Hey, Let's Go for a Walk on Mars
Thanks to the power of VR, you can -- more or less.
Mars
How Entrepreneurs Can Help Teach the First Kid to Land on Mars
Think about cell phones, drones and all the other new or new-ish technology out there that are firing kids' imaginations.
Boeing
Boeing Aims for Supersonics and Mars at Outset of Second Century
The Boeing Co. marked its centennial on Friday with plans to sharpen its focus on innovation, including ambitious projects for supersonic commercial flight and a rocket that could carry humans to other planets.