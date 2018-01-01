Mashable

What's the Biggest Lesson to Learn As a Young Entrepreneur?
Entrepreneurs

What's the Biggest Lesson to Learn As a Young Entrepreneur?

Mashable founder Pete Cashmore discusses his biggest challenge as a young entrepreneur.
3 min read
Mashable's Pete Cashmore on Persistence
Entrepreneurs

Mashable's Pete Cashmore on Persistence

How he turned obstacles into an opportunity, why he's so obsessed with the Internet and a winning habit he learned from his father.
Teri Evans | 6 min read
How Can I Manage Stress As a Young Entrepreneur?
Entrepreneurs

How Can I Manage Stress As a Young Entrepreneur?

Mashable founder Pete Cashmore on the importance of dropping your ego and asking questions to help solve the problems you're facing.
3 min read
A Starbucks Marketer's Essential Tweets
Marketing

A Starbucks Marketer's Essential Tweets

Adam Brotman, Starbucks vice president of digital ventures.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 1 min read
