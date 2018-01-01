Mashup
Food
Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup
French pastry chef Francois Payard created the dessert hybrid.
More From This Topic
Fast Food
Carl's Jr. Tests Pepperoni Pizza Fries, Which Are Exactly What They Sound Like
Fries + cheese + pepperoni = profit?
KFC
Why KFC Is Developing an Edible Coffee Cup in the U.K.
The white chocolate and wafer cup is 100 percent edible – and has the power to get people talking about coffee at a chain better known for chicken.
Wendys
Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns
Don't feel like preparing an entire turkey feast for Christmas? Head to Japan and pick up Wendy's Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger.
Franchise
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014
From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
Pizza
Pizza + Doritos? Pizza Hut Says Yes.
Following in the bizarre mashup tradition of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos, Pizza Hut is adding Doritos to its pies in Australia.
Mashup
Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?
Philadelphia's burger joint PYT just released a Bacon Mac & Cheese Doughnut – perfect for pairing with Thanksgiving leftovers.
Mashup
Oreo Biscuits Are the Latest Food Mashup
Atlanta-based Church's Chicken is hopping onto the fast-food mashup bandwagon for the first time.
Burger King
Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper
The 880-calorie 'Poutine a la Burger' features poutine topped with chopped beef patties, mustard, ketchup and pickles.