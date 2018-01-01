Masters of Scale - Week Eight

More From This Topic

6 Things You Need to Know About How Netflix Built Its Powerful Culture
Masters of Scale - Week Eight

6 Things You Need to Know About How Netflix Built Its Powerful Culture

In the eighth episode of Masters of Scale, Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, explains how having a strong culture helps the company overcome lows, push the envelope with content and allows for innovation.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
Netflix's Company Culture Scares Off Some Potential Hires -- and That's a Good Thing
Masters of Scale

Netflix's Company Culture Scares Off Some Potential Hires -- and That's a Good Thing

In the eighth episode of 'Masters of Scale,' the Netflix CEO talks to Reid Hoffman about the principles of an effective, deliberate company culture.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.