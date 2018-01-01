Masters of Scale - Week Five

Sheryl Sandberg Shares 7 Ways to Build Resilience Into Your Company Culture As You Scale

Managing a team of four to overseeing 17,000 employees, the COO of Facebook knows what it takes to maintain a strong culture as a company grows.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
Using This Simple Tool Will Make You Better Than 99 Percent of CEOs

Think of feedback like the gift that will keep you honest, successful and humble.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Shares What She Learned About Growing Teams for Facebook and Google

In the latest episode of Masters of Scale, the Facebook COO opens up about lessons learned with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
