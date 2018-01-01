Masters of Scale - Week Five
Getting Honest Feedback From Your Team
Don't let anyone convince you otherwise -- achieving an open and (candidly) honest environment takes time.
Sheryl Sandberg Shares 7 Ways to Build Resilience Into Your Company Culture As You Scale
Managing a team of four to overseeing 17,000 employees, the COO of Facebook knows what it takes to maintain a strong culture as a company grows.
Using This Simple Tool Will Make You Better Than 99 Percent of CEOs
Think of feedback like the gift that will keep you honest, successful and humble.
Sheryl Sandberg Shares What She Learned About Growing Teams for Facebook and Google
In the latest episode of Masters of Scale, the Facebook COO opens up about lessons learned with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner.