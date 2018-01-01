Masters of Scale - Week Two

More From This Topic

If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn
Masters of Scale

If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn

A side experiment transformed online stationery company Minted -- and has helped it understand the power of visuals for consumers.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Raised Millions More Than He Originally Planned
Funding

Why This Entrepreneur Raised Millions More Than He Originally Planned

Despite being a well-known investor in Canada and one of the stars of the French-Canadian version of 'Shark Tank,' this entrepreneur got his funding needs wrong twice.
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman to Entrepreneurs: Raise More Money Than You Need
Masters of Scale

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman to Entrepreneurs: Raise More Money Than You Need

In the new episode of 'Masters of Scale,' host Reid Hoffman chats with the founder of Eve and Minted about the importance of stocking the war chest with a lot of cash.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.