Entrepreneur, business advisor and online-marketing professional
Murray Newlands is an entrepreneur, investor, business advisor and speaker. He is the founder of ChattyPeople.com chatbot builder tool and Sighted.com.

Now That You've Built Your Start, Here's How to Sell It for Lots of Money
Selling a Business

Now That You've Built Your Start, Here's How to Sell It for Lots of Money

Plan for an M&A from the beginning, and you'll be in better shape than most when acquirers start calling.
4 min read
The Definitive Guide to Chatbots: These Bots Are Here to Serve.
Chatbots

The Definitive Guide to Chatbots: These Bots Are Here to Serve.

No, they're not sci-fi robots. They're computer programs that interact with your customers and earn you sky-high approval ratings.
15+ min read
9 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Started Making Money in a Hurry
Business Ideas

9 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Started Making Money in a Hurry

A few different enterprises that each make some money can add up to you making a lot of money.
6 min read
Google's New Recruiting App Helps Entrepreneurs Searching for Talent
Hiring

Google's New Recruiting App Helps Entrepreneurs Searching for Talent

People all over the globe use Google to find everything. Now they can find employees, too.
5 min read
10 Chatbot Conversation-Builder Tips
Chatbots

10 Chatbot Conversation-Builder Tips

A well designed chatbot can increase brand awareness, and in turn, sales.
7 min read
10 Ways AI and Chatbots Reduce Business Risks
Chatbots

10 Ways AI and Chatbots Reduce Business Risks

Chatbots are powerful tools that can have a positive impact on companies of all sizes.
6 min read
How Chatbots Save Time and Change How Business Gets Done
Chatbots

How Chatbots Save Time and Change How Business Gets Done

Investing the effort into building chatbots for routine, repetitive tasks opens hours a day for focusing on what drives revenue.
6 min read
10 Side Hustles Ideal for Millennials Who Want to Start a Business Quickly and Cheaply
Side Hustle

10 Side Hustles Ideal for Millennials Who Want to Start a Business Quickly and Cheaply

Marketing the skills you already have requires little more than a reliable internet connection
6 min read
10 Ways to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur
Motivation

10 Ways to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur

You need ways to get moving on those long, grueling days.
6 min read
20 Motivational Quotes to Inspire Your Next Business Idea
Project Grow

20 Motivational Quotes to Inspire Your Next Business Idea

There are many voices out there. All you need to do is listen.
6 min read
Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger
Business Ideas

Top 10 Business Ideas You Can Start for Free With Barely Lifting a Finger

Successful entrepreneurs recognize and seize every opportunity that comes their way.
6 min read
What Is a Slackbot and How Can You Use It to Make Money?
Chatbots

What Is a Slackbot and How Can You Use It to Make Money?

Slack chatbots, also known as Slackbots, can be designed to undertake a huge variety of tasks.
6 min read
10 Tricks for Using Slack to Execute Your Business Strategy Like a Pro
Slack

10 Tricks for Using Slack to Execute Your Business Strategy Like a Pro

Slack is so familiar that most people seriously underestimate what they could accomplish with it.
6 min read
How to Get Famous and Make Money On YouTube
YouTube

How to Get Famous and Make Money On YouTube

YouTube continues to be a booming media mecca where everyone, including influencers, can share ideas, create art of all kinds and, of course, make money.
5 min read
Win Like A Targaryen: 10 Businesses You Can Start for Free
Business Ideas

Win Like A Targaryen: 10 Businesses You Can Start for Free

You must be both strong and tactful to rule the Seven Kingdoms for three centuries.
7 min read
