maternity leave
4 Areas That Need to Change for Women to Achieve Equality in Business
We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
More From This Topic
Work-Life Balance
Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'
Facebook's founder is back at work after a high-profile respite. It's worth asking if he ever truly left.
parental leave
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Benefits
Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers
It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Gender
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Though she has spoken extensively about gender bias in the workplace, Wojcicki is hoping to dial back the rhetoric in certain venues.
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Weekly News Roundup
The Netflix Perk That Could Change Everything: Weekly News
Plus: A beloved, hitchhiking robot learns you really can't trust humans.
Work-Life Balance
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
Maternity
Johnson & Johnson Just Gave New Parents Seven More Weeks of Paid Leave
The new employee policy applies to all new parents -- maternal, paternal, same-sex and adoptive.
Personal Health
The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship
What do you want to feel like in 2015? Learn where to draw your line.