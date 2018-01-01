maternity leave

Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'
Work-Life Balance

Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'

Facebook's founder is back at work after a high-profile respite. It's worth asking if he ever truly left.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
parental leave

Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave

The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers
Benefits

Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers

It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Gender

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance

Though she has spoken extensively about gender bias in the workplace, Wojcicki is hoping to dial back the rhetoric in certain venues.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
Facebook

Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby

The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Netflix Perk That Could Change Everything: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

The Netflix Perk That Could Change Everything: Weekly News

Plus: A beloved, hitchhiking robot learns you really can't trust humans.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
Work-Life Balance

Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave

The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
Katrina Bishop | 3 min read
Johnson & Johnson Just Gave New Parents Seven More Weeks of Paid Leave
Maternity

Johnson & Johnson Just Gave New Parents Seven More Weeks of Paid Leave

The new employee policy applies to all new parents -- maternal, paternal, same-sex and adoptive.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship
Personal Health

The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship

What do you want to feel like in 2015? Learn where to draw your line.
Kelsey Ramsden | 4 min read
