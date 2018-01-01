MCX
Mobile Payments
Apple Pay Opponent MCX Suffers Hack Attack
Email addresses from pilot participants were stolen, the company said, though the forthcoming mobile app -- which lets users purchase goods by scanning a QR code -- was not affected.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.