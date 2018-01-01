Meg Whitman

More From This Topic

5 Questions Great Managers Need to Ask Themselves Daily
Leadership

5 Questions Great Managers Need to Ask Themselves Daily

No company can succeed in executing its bold strategies if the basics aren't being taken care of. Here's how to make sure you stay on track.
Meg Whitman | 3 min read
HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure
Leadership

HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure

Whitman says during her tenure at eBay, missing out on an eBay Japan was one of her biggest mistakes.
Jeff Morganteen | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.