Meg Whitman
Infographics
The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities
Judging by their autographs, Bill Gates is unpretentious, Tim Cook is whip-smart and Mark Zuckerberg is super private, that is if you buy into graphology.
More From This Topic
Leadership
5 Questions Great Managers Need to Ask Themselves Daily
No company can succeed in executing its bold strategies if the basics aren't being taken care of. Here's how to make sure you stay on track.
Leadership
HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure
Whitman says during her tenure at eBay, missing out on an eBay Japan was one of her biggest mistakes.