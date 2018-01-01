Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft to Warn Outlook Users of Suspected Hacks From Governments
Cybersecurity

Microsoft to Warn Outlook Users of Suspected Hacks From Governments

The policy shift at the world's largest software company follows similar moves since October by Facebook, Twitter and Yahoo.
Reuters | 2 min read
Look Out, Outlook: Amazon Launches Workplace Email Service
Email

Look Out, Outlook: Amazon Launches Workplace Email Service

Laura Entis | 2 min read
A Look at Three E-Mail Newsletter Tools

A Look at Three E-Mail Newsletter Tools

Jonathan Blum | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.