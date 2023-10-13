This Big 5 Tech Company Is About to Write and Respond to Emails for You The tool will be available to more corporate clients starting next month.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft 365 Copilot will help users draft "concise," "error-free" emails and replies.
  • The service will cost $30 per user per month in addition to what most business customers already pay.

It's been less than a year since ChatGPT caught the world's attention — and some of the biggest players in tech are building on the same technology to give users practical tools.

Soon, AI in Microsoft Outlook could be writing your business emails. The Microsoft 365 Copilot tool will help users draft "concise," "error-free" emails and summarize lengthy email threads to craft suggested replies, CNN Business reported.

Additionally, users with Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscriptions can access more advanced AI help through the intelligent writing assistant Microsoft editor, suggesting edits for "clarity, conciseness, inclusive language and more," according to the company.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will cost $30 per user per month in addition to what most business customers already pay and be an option for subscription plans ranging in price from $12.50 to $57 per user per month, Bloomberg reported in July.

The tool will also be able to summarize meetings, suggest follow-up action items, request to create a specific chart in Excel, convert a Word document into a PowerPoint presentation in seconds and provide a Microsoft Chat service that serves as a "sort of personalized secretary," per CNN.

The company said the tool will be available to more corporate clients beginning November 1.
