Microsoft Revealed Major AI Updates at Its Developer Conference — Here's What You Need to Know The updates are intended to make Bing and ChatGPT more intelligent and intuitive.

The AI revolution continues.

At its annual Microsoft Build developer conference in Seattle on Tuesday, the company announced several AI updates to help both Bing and ChatGPT become more intelligent, intuitive and widespread, CNN Business reported.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has already set the record for the fastest-growing consumer application of all time: In January, just two months after its launch, it reached 100 million active monthly users, according to a UBS study reported by Reuters.

Microsoft first worked with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Bing. Now, Microsoft is bringing Bing to ChatGPT. "ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more — all directly from within chat," Microsoft said in a press release on Tuesday.

The update became available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers on Tuesday and will soon be free for all users.

Additionally, Microsoft announced new plugins from companies including Expedia, Instacart and Zillow — allowing people to make their next moves more seamlessly once they receive the information they need in the chat.

Microsoft's AI "Co-Pilot" is also getting a boost. The tool, which helps edit, summarize, create and compare documents within Windows 11, will be featured alongside apps, providing people with fast access to individualized results and compatible suggestions.

Finally, the company also unveiled new technology that will make it easier for users to tell if images are AI-generated based on information in their metadata.

