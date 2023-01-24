Microsoft Invests Billions in OpenAI, Creator of ChatGPT

On Monday, Microsoft announced it is investing billions in OpenAI to advance AI research and democratize it as a technology platform. This deepening partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has the potential to lend a huge boost to projects such as viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, which has garnered attention — and in some cases, concern — from academics, business leaders, and tech enthusiasts.

The investment comes days after Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said his company would continue investing in strategic areas for their future — including advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Here's more from Microsoft's blog post about the partnership:

"We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. "In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications." "The past three years of our partnership have been great," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. "Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone."

Microsoft plans to incorporate ChatGPT into products like Word and Outlook, while businesses could use this tool directly within Azure apps and services. Since OpenAI made ChatGPT widely available, the AI program has been used for writing everything from articles to lyrics to screenplays. It has, however, raised concerns about perpetuating biases and spreading misinformation in addition to worries in academia that students might easily use ChatGTP to cheat on assignments.

The Microsoft and OpenAI partnership is a significant step towards advancing AI research and making it more accessible to businesses and individuals. The potential of ChatGPT and other AI tools to improve efficiency and productivity is undeniable — as is the potential for abuse.