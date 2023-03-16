You Can Try Microsoft's 'Gaslighting' Bing GPT-4 Chatbot for Yourself Now — Here's How

You can have your own AI-powered conversations today — for better or worse.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

NurPhoto | Getty Images

Microsoft's AI-powered search engine Bing made headlines last month when its chatbot began exhibiting some strange behavior — from gaslighting to flirting.

Now, after a restricted-access waitlist period, it appears anyone can sign up and interact with the chatbot, Windows Central reported.

Related: Google Exec Warns of AI Chatbot 'Hallucinations.' | Entrepreneur

The Verge also successfully tested the theory and details the steps required to get in yourself: Simply navigate to bing.com/new, click the "join waitlist" button and sign in with your Microsoft account — you should have immediate access.

The news follows Microsoft's Tuesday announcement that the new Bing runs on OpenAI's GPT-4. Additionally, Microsoft is holding an event today where it plans to reveal how the new technology will integrate with Office apps like Teams, Word and Outlook.

If you're interested in trying out Bing's chatbot, you should do so while you can — it's unclear if the portal will remain open for new users.

"During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users," Microsoft communications director Caitlin Roulston told The Verge. "We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com."

Related: How to Use AI Tools Like ChatGPT in Your Business | Entrepreneur
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Microsoft Bing News and Trends Artificial Intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Science & Technology

I Got a First Look at OpenAI's GPT-4. Here's How It's Going to Revolutionize Industries Worldwide — Even More Than ChatGPT.

I experienced the magic of OpenAI's latest weapon in the AI arms race, GPT-4. It's going to redefine human-AI interaction and transform the way all of us work.

By Barak Jacques

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Rips Into Silicon Valley Bank Amid Collapse: 'It's No Better Than Radioactive Waste'

The "Shark Tank" star was among the millions of investors who had companies with finances that were handled through the financial institution.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'Absolutely Nuts': Witnesses Speak Out After Magician Assaulted on Royal Caribbean Cruise During Performance

Australian magician Ben Murphy was in for the performance of a lifetime when he took the stage on March 1.

By Emily Rella

Marketing

3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away

Learn how to avoid common pitfalls so you can attract and convert clients.

By Terry Rice

By Emily Rella