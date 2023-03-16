You can have your own AI-powered conversations today — for better or worse.

Microsoft's AI-powered search engine Bing made headlines last month when its chatbot began exhibiting some strange behavior — from gaslighting to flirting.

Now, after a restricted-access waitlist period, it appears anyone can sign up and interact with the chatbot, Windows Central reported.

The Verge also successfully tested the theory and details the steps required to get in yourself: Simply navigate to bing.com/new, click the "join waitlist" button and sign in with your Microsoft account — you should have immediate access.

The news follows Microsoft's Tuesday announcement that the new Bing runs on OpenAI's GPT-4. Additionally, Microsoft is holding an event today where it plans to reveal how the new technology will integrate with Office apps like Teams, Word and Outlook.

If you're interested in trying out Bing's chatbot, you should do so while you can — it's unclear if the portal will remain open for new users.

"During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users," Microsoft communications director Caitlin Roulston told The Verge. "We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com."

