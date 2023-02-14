Microsoft is sending invitations for people to try their new ChatGPT-powered Bing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Microsoft's search engine Bing is now powered by OpenAI's CHatGPT and is currently in the beta phase. The new Bing is open to the public for beta testing, those interested can simply sign-up and Microsoft will follow up with an invite to test the tool in the upcoming days.

Apparently users from across the world have been sent invites to test the improved search engine. Microsoft recently stated that they have received over a million applications to test OpenAI's ChatGPT- powered Bing. The search engine is still in the development stage and has already received praise from early-testers for its capabilities. The context of the invite mail to test the new Bing reads,"we are excited to give access to an early preview of the new Bing" — "AI-powered co-pilot for the web."

Even those who haven't received an invite can check out the new Bing, although in those preview mode, users can not search for any query, instead they have to select one from the predefined queries that Microsoft has set in the preview mode.

For those who do not want to wait for an invitation from Microsoft to use the new Bing. They can access the search engine by setting Microsoft defaults on your PC. This Included making Edge your default web browser and adding Microsoft Bing search extensions on your Google Chrome.

After OpenAI's ChatGPT crossed over million active users in the span of two months since its launch, the parent company Microsoft has been looking to capitalize on it. ChatGPT shocked users with its accuracy in answering questions. The AI tool is capable of writing essays, composing poetry and even clearing medical exams. Users are hence eager to see how it would elevate Microsoft's search engine Bing.