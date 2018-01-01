Mindjet
Technology
Mindjet Connect Helps Small Businesses Visualize and Manage Projects
When a to-do list just won't cut it anymore, this Web-based tool helps you organize and visualize the tasks required to fulfill projects.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.