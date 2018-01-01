Mobile-optimized website
Mobile-optimized website
Mobile Audiences Are Your Future
Follow these 7 steps to sharpen content for mobile users that they'll actually read, engage with and share, boosting your brand's word-of-mouth marketing.
More From This Topic
The Fix
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
Office Tech
You Don't Need an App for That
Startups should consider a mobile-enabled website to serve their business. This will allow for access from a wide range of smartphones and lower development costs.