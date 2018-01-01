Susan Gunelius

Susan Gunelius

Susan Gunelius is CEO of KeySplash Creative Inc., a marketing communications and strategic branding company. She has authored a dozen books about marketing, branding, social media, copywriting and technology and is the founder and editor in chief of WomenOnBusiness.com, a blog for business women.

Hemp and Cannabis Leaders Weigh In on the Farm Bill Headed to Trump's Desk

With hemp just one step away from legalization, industry leaders predict far-reaching effects that will shape the future of cannabis in the US.
10 Cannabis Executives Predict How AG Jeff Sessions' Retirement Will Affect the Marijuana Industry

The future of the marijuana industry could change with anti-cannabis Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General
10 Tips for Writing Emails That Will Get You Tangible Results
If you follow this 10-step process, you'll avoid the email mistakes that other marketers are making.
Earn 60 Percent More Engagement with These 9 Email List Segmentation Strategies
Divide and conquer your target audience with list segmentation and personalization strategies that make every email subscriber feel like your most important prospect.
5 Ways You Can Earn a Better ROI with Your Email Marketing Campaigns
Adhere to these five email marketing best practices to maximize your opt-ins, leads, email subscribers, conversions and sales.
The 10 Rules You Must Follow to Create an Effective Landing Page
From content to layout, your landing page needs to be seamless representation of your brand that demands action. Follow these 10 rules to ensure your landing page gets the results you want.
Earn More Email Subscribers and Customers with Powerful Lead Magnets
Find out what makes a lead magnet worth clicking on and learn how to create marketing content that attracts the consumers you want.
4 Marketing Strategies That Can Increase the Effectiveness of Your Email Opt-in Forms
Use these tips to get your email opt-in form in front of the right eyeballs and entice them to sign up.
7 Things Your Opt-In Forms Need to Do to Gain Email Subscribers
Increase the number of people who opt-in to your email list by using these strategies to make your forms more effective.
3 Easy Steps to Grow Your Email List
Email marketing doesn't work unless you build a list of people who are interested in your products or services.
7 Email Marketing Funnel Ideas for Turning More Subscribers into Customers
If you're trying to nudge your prospects to turn them into customers, these seven ideas can help.
The 7 Legal Rules Your Emails Must Follow
When sending marketing emails, make sure you adhere to these seven guidelines so you don't end up on the wrong side of the law.
The Problem With Johnnie Walker's Jane Walker Scotch Was Perception
Diageo's Jane Walker brand launch fell flat with female consumers -- here's why.
Mobile Audiences Are Your Future
Follow these 7 steps to sharpen content for mobile users that they'll actually read, engage with and share, boosting your brand's word-of-mouth marketing.
12 Content Marketing Trends You Should Be Following
Make sure your content investments deliver adequate returns for your business by following the right content marketing trends.
