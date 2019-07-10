5 Automated Email Marketing Messages You Should Be Using Email marketing automation drives more conversions and higher ROI. Here are 5 easy ways to do it.

By Susan Gunelius

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

D3Damon | Getty Images

Email marketing is one of the most effective marketing tactics available to businesses today, but the power of email marketing grows exponentially when you automatically send targeted messages based on specific customer behaviors rather than doing it manually.

The reality is no small business owner has time to write individual messages and send them to people one-by-one at just the right times. Even if you have the budget to hire a staff or agency to help you, there aren't enough hours in the day to manually leverage every email marketing opportunity available to you.

That's where automation changes the game.

Here are five email marketing messages that you can set up to go out to customers and subscribers automatically based on behavioral triggers, which are practically guaranteed to increase your sales.

Why? Because these automated messages can be built to convert.

1. Customer Support Follow-up

Do you follow-up with customers and prospects after they communicate with your customer support team? Whether someone contacts your business by phone, email, or online chat, you should have a follow-up message ready to go out immediately after the communication is documented in your customer support software.

You can automate the entire process if you use a customer support tool that integrates with your email marketing tool. Just write your follow-up message and set it to be sent automatically when a contact in your email marketing list completes a communication with a customer service representative.

This message could simply tell the customer or prospect how to get additional help if they need it, or it could include a survey to track the quality of their experience and overall satisfaction. You could even include a discount or other special offer which they can use on a future purchase in order to convert a customer service issue into a sale.

Related: 5 Ways You Can Earn a Better ROI with Your Email Marketing Campaigns

2. Sales Trigger

When someone makes a purchase from you, your email marketing software should be set up to automatically send a follow up message. Not only should this message thank the person for their purchase, but it should also offer a cross-sell or upsell item. You can even include a discount to boost conversions.

To do this, you first have to determine which products or services to cross-sell or upsell for every product or service offered on your website. Your automated message triggered by a purchase could say, "Since you loved [insert the item purchased here}, we thought you'd like [insert a related product here] too!" Include some details about why the customer would like the suggested product or service and a link where they can purchase it immediately. If you'd like, you can also include a discount or special offer in your message.

Keep in mind, automated messages based on sales behaviors don't have to be limited to completed purchases. They can also be sent when someone moves to the next stage of your sales pipeline.

This is particularly important for businesses that sell products or services with long sales cycles. The goal is to automatically send email messages that help push people through your sales funnel. Therefore, consider sending messages when a prospect makes first contact with you, completes a sales call, completes a demo, nears the end of a free trial period, and so on.

3. Form Submission

Every time someone submits a form on your website -- whether it's your contact form, a subscription form, a form to download a free resource, or any other type of form -- you should have an email marketing message queued to go out immediately after the behavior is recorded.

For this to work, you need to make sure you're using a form tool that integrates with your email marketing software, so the entire process can be automated and you can access reports to see which forms are working and which should be improved or replaced.

Related: 10 Tips for Writing Emails That Will Get You Tangible Results

4. Abandoned Cart

Abandoned cart messages are a critical part of your email marketing strategy. When someone takes the time to find a product they like on your website, puts that item in their online shopping cart, but leaves your site without completing their purchase, it's highly likely that an obstacle got in their way which prevented them from completing the transaction.

You want to find out what that obstacle was and remove it for two reasons. First, you want to save the sale, and second, you don't want other people to abandon their carts for the same reasons.

Therefore, when someone abandons their shopping cart on your website, your email marketing tool should be set up to automatically send a message asking them what went wrong and reminding them to return to complete their transaction. You can even include a discount in the message to encourage them to complete their purchase.

Of course, you need to have the right tracking configured in your email marketing tool and on your website so an abandoned cart is set up as a behavioral trigger that kicks off this very important message.

5. Thank You

Thank you messages can be sent to your customers based on a variety of behavioral triggers such as making a purchase, attending a webinar, writing a review, and so on. The key is to be sure your thank you messages sound authentic and make the recipients feel valued.

Saying thank you shows consumers that your brand is human and helps deepen your brand's relationship with them. You're also acknowledging consumers and helping them develop trust in your brand.

Keep it simple and sincere, and the perception of your brand – and the likelihood people will buy from you again and tell other people about your brand – improves significantly.

Related: 10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

Key Takeaways About Email Marketing Automation

Automation works because it saves you a lot of time. There is no doubt that when you can automate tasks, your productivity and efficiency will improve and your costs will decrease.

However, you need to invest some time and effort up front in writing the messages, setting them up in your email marketing software, and integrating your email marketing tool with the other tools you use to track customer behaviors.

It's well worth the time though, because each of these automated messages will give you a measurable improvement on your overall ROI.

Wavy Line
Susan Gunelius

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer

Marketing, Branding, Copywriting, Email and Social Media Expert

Susan Gunelius is CEO of KeySplash Creative Inc., a marketing communications and strategic branding company. She has authored a dozen books about marketing, branding, social media, copywriting and technology and is the founder and editor in chief of WomenOnBusiness.com, a blog for business women.

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Marketing Email Marketing

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Legal

How You Structure Your Business to the IRS Can Affect More Than Your Tax Bill. Here's What You Need to Know.

From startup to going public, the business formation structure you choose affects your company in many ways, including how you file your taxes and how much you owe the IRS.

By Nellie Akalp
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Marketing

8 Ways to Do Big-Time Marketing Without Spending a Fortune

When it comes to building your brand, how you spend your money is at least as important as how much money you spend.

By Eric Samson
Growing a Business

Subscribers Exclusive Event: Discover How These 2 Founders Turned Their Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Lifestyle Brand

Learn how you can transform your personal brand into a thriving business empire with co-founders of The Skinny Confidential

By Entrepreneur Staff