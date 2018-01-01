Money Mistakes

Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money
Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money

The co-founder and CEO says he needs to find funds fast. His team is 'working to figure things out.'
Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
3 Must-Have Views Toward Money
3 Must-Have Views Toward Money

For starters, don't 'step over dollars to pick up nickels.'
Nick Ruiz | 5 min read
Wise Words for Startups: No Money, More Problems
Wise Words for Startups: No Money, More Problems

For both the company and the investors, a lack of funds means a surplus of trouble.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
5 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Steer Clear of the Debt Trap
5 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Steer Clear of the Debt Trap

It's as hard to avoid borrowing money as it is to make it when you're getting started, but both are possible.
John Rampton | 6 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Working With an Accountant
10 Questions to Ask When Working With an Accountant

Ask your accountant these critical questions to better maximize your profits, tax savings, cash flow and more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Why I Think the Hype About Crowdfunding Is Too Good to Be True
Why I Think the Hype About Crowdfunding Is Too Good to Be True

If you're going to try to fund your startup via crowdfunding, here's what you need to know before taking the plunge.
David Nilssen | 4 min read
Why Missing Quarterly Tax Deposits Can Devastate Your Business
Why Missing Quarterly Tax Deposits Can Devastate Your Business

Don't get yourself in trouble with the IRS. Here's how to make sure you stay on top of tax deposits.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
How to Protect Your Personal Finances From Business Risks
How to Protect Your Personal Finances From Business Risks

You need to be prepared should your company one day be faced with a lawsuit or accident. Here are four ways to make sure your personal finances are safeguarded from business liabilities.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
6 Things About Money You May Not Think About -- But Should
6 Things About Money You May Not Think About -- But Should

One of the common mistakes entrepreneurs make is losing sight of their personal finances when trying to grow their business. Here's how to avoid falling into that trap.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
Don't Be Seduced by the Wrong Investors
Don't Be Seduced by the Wrong Investors

Quirky founder Ben Kaufman explains why the biggest money mistake is accepting funds from the wrong people. Always make sure potential investors are aligned with your business interests first.
