Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances
At least we know customer funds are safe at Blockchain, but what about those suddenly available to view over at Mt. Gox?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
6 Big Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin This Week
Which startup wants to bury your Bitcoin in a subterranean 'vault'? Which global investment giant disses Bitcoin as not a currency at all? Which billionaire called Bitcoin 'just a joke'? Find out here.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Japan Considers Taxing Bitcoin, Canadian Exchange Folds Following Hack
There's never a dull moment in the Bitcoin realm. Here's a quick rundown of the latest twists in the digital currency's rollercoaster drama.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners
Everything you need to know about the virtual currency everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Mt. Gox Files for Bankruptcy, Faults Hackers and Flawed System for Collapse
The end has officially come for the former Bitcoin trading heavyweight, as it files for Chapter 11 in Tokyo and admits to losing nearly half a billion U.S. dollars worth of the virtual currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Bitcoin Advocate Andreessen: 'Mt. Gox Had to Die'
Outspoken cryptocurrency defender says the shady exchange's collapse was predictable and doesn't pose a significant threat to Bitcoin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Mt. Gox Breaks Silence With Vague Statement, Confirms Transaction Freeze
The troubled virtual currency exchange finally breaks its silence, but fails to address swirling bankruptcy allegations.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Mt. Gox Bails on Bitcoin Foundation, Mysteriously Kills Off All Tweets
The sudden, strange moves aren't helping to restore confidence in the trailblazing, yet increasingly tarnished digital currency exchange.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
